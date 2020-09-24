By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani cities have been elected as members of UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities. Baku, Ganja and Gabala have been chosen as members of the network.

The process of the cities’ being a member of the network is initiated by the Permanent Secretariat of Azerbaijan National Commission for UNESCO with the support of the Education Ministry and participation of Azerbaijan’s Permanent Delegation to the UNESCO as well as relative executive bodies.

The UNESCO GNLC is an international policy-oriented network providing inspiration, know-how and best practices.

The network supports and improves the practice of lifelong learning in the world’s cities by promoting policy dialogue and peer learning among member cities; forging links; fostering partnerships; providing capacity development; and developing instruments to encourage and recognize progress made in building learning cities. This year, in general, 55 cities from 27 countries have joined in Global Network.

A learning city enables people of all ages, from diverse socio-economic and cultural backgrounds, to benefit from inclusive and equitable quality education and lifelong learning opportunities.

Azerbaijan and UNESCO have been enjoying successful cooperation since1992. In 2003, the parties signed the framework agreement on cooperation in the areas of culture, science, education and communication, which allowed Azerbaijan to become one of the donors of UNESCO.

Many Azerbaijan's cultural sites have been included into UNESCO's World Heritage List.

Icherisheher (Old City), Maiden Tower and Shirvanshah's palace were included in the UNESCO World Heritage List in 2000, while since 2007 the Gobustan National Historical-Artistic reserve was also listed among these heritages.

Shaki, a significant city at the crossroads of the historic Silk Roads was inscribed on UNESCO's World Heritage List during the 43rd session of the World Heritage Committee held in Baku.

In 2017, UNESCO recognized Azerbaijan's dolma as the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Art of crafting and playing with kamancha, presented jointly by Azerbaijan and Iran, was also inscribed on the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

UNESCO successfully celebrated the 600th anniversary of the death of the great Azerbaijani poet and thinker Imadaddin Nasimi and the 200th anniversary of the first settlement of Germans in Azerbaijan last year.

