By Laman Ismayilova

The Sumgayit State Drama Theater is getting ready for its 52nd season. The theater has approved a plan for online screenings for September.

The theatrical season will start with the play "Monsieur Jordan and Dervish Mastali Shah" on September 18, Trend Life reported.

The performance will be aired on the theater`s social networks at 18:00 amid coronavirus pandemic.

Fans of theatrical art have a chance to enjoy plays based on the works of Ali Amirli, Jafar Jabbarli, John Galsworthy, etc.

Moreover, the play "If Not That One, Then This One " staged by Honored Artist Namis Shirmammadov, "Letters from Hell" by People's Artist Firudin Maharramov, "Who is to blame?" by Fuad Kazimov and "Tiger" by young director Umid Abbas will be presented to the viewers.

The Sumgayit State Drama Theater never forgets about its young spectators: fairy tales "Melikmammad", Ali Baba and the forty robbers" and others will delight little theater lovers this months.

Through its activities, the Sumgayit State Drama Theater has significantly contributed to the country's theater art.

The drama theater opened its curtain with Mirza Fatali Akhundzade's "Monsieur Jordan the Botanist and Dervish Mastali-shah", directed by Jannat Salimova.

The theater’s repertoire includes the plays of classic and contemporary Azerbaijani, Russian and foreign playwrights.

Last year, the theater celebrated its 50th anniversary. Prominent public figures, representatives of culture and art attended the event.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz