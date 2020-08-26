By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan Photographers Association and IRS magazine has announced the winners of photo contest.

The winners of "This is my Motherland" photo contest include Ilham Mustafayev ("My Land" category), Etibar Jafarov ("My City"), Fargan Gasimli ("Customs and Traditions"), Mahir Rustamli ("Nature of Azerbaijan"), Araz Adiloghlu ("Sea"), Zamin Jafarov ("Mountains"). The prize winner in "View from the Top" has not been yet identified, Trend Life reported.

The photographs were evaluated by Vice-President of the Russian International Guild of Professional Photographers of Russia Sergey Kivrin (jury chairman), editor-in-chief of the IRS and Azerbaijan Airlines magazines Musa Marjanli, editor-in-chief of the Dubai-based IRS Publishing House Andrey Vasiliyev and design director of "Azerbaijan Airlines" magazine Elena Chirikova.

Top five photo works will published in the IRS and Azerbaijan Airlines magazines, as well as in the Irs-Heritage-Heritage series of the IRS Publishing House. These photographers will receive two copies of each edition as a gift.

