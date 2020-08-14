By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani film director Shamil Aliyev has been invited as a member of the jury to the 7th Art Independent International Film Festival in India.

The festival has already accepted a group of entries which will be evaluated by the jury members which include Bouhaik Yassin (France), R. Sarath (India), Suresh Unnithan (India) and the festival's artistic director Venu Nair (India).

The 7th Art Independent International Film Festival is an international live screening monthly film festival aimed at promotion of filmmakers.

Every month, the selected works will be screened and the winners will be awarded a digital laurel, certificate and trophy. The best film of every month from July 2020 to July 2021 will be automatically nominated for the prestigious Golden Conch Award.

This year is especially successful for Shamil Aliyev as his film "Steppe Man" continues to enjoy a global success. The film was named best at Rome International Movie Awards 2020.

The film also won prizes in several nominations at Falcon International Film Festival (UK), Rosebud International Film Festival (India), Panjim International Film Festival (India), World Film Carnival (Singapore), Twilight Tokyo Film Festival (Japan),Vesuvius International Monthly Film Festival 2020 (Italy), etc.

"The Steppe Man" tells a story of a young steppe man who lives in remoteness from the city, closely tied to nature. His father teaches him the subtleties of life in the steppe. Soon after his father's death the young man meets a girl from a city. Their meeting becomes a new page in his life, a step to a big life unfamiliar to him before.

The film was produced in 2012 at Azerbaijanfilm studio by order of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

