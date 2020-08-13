By Laman Ismayilova

Art lovers have a chance to take part in a master class of national artist Jalal Aghayev as part of Caspian Waves International Watercolor Festival.

The first virtual master class is scheduled for August 14. Art lovers can also follow the master class through the social media accounts of the Azerbaijan State Art Gallery.

Jalal expresses his visions through vibrant colors and his unique spiraling technique.

The artist has successfully exhibited his art works in Azerbaijan, Turkey, Russia and Ukraine.

The master class can be watched and registered via "Zoom" program by contacting Khatai Art Center. For more details, please visit the following link.

Caspian Waves International Watercolor Festival aims to promote watercolor painting, showing the country's rich culture, historical monuments and nature through the watercolor art works.

The project is co-organized by the Cultural Ministry, Azerbaijan Artists Union, the State Painting Gallery, IWS Azerbaijan (local branch of the International Watercolor Society – IWS Globe) and Khatai Art Gallery.

