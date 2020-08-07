By Laman Ismayilova

Famous cellist Ruslan Biryukov and pianist Frank Fetta have delighted the audience at Summer Online Festival in Los Angeles with music piece by national composer.

Arif Melikov's "Nocturne" from the ballet "The Legend of Love" sounded at the festival.

The composer had not yet turned his 28 when the premiere of his first ballet was staged at the Leningrad Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre.

For many years, "Legend of Love" has won a widespread recognition and the love, not only in Azerbaijan, but also far beyond its borders. The ballet was successfully staged in more than 80 countries, including Austria, Turkey, UK, Germany, Brazil, etc.

Arif Melikov's symphonies, pieces for the symphony orchestra and other works have significantly enriched the treasury of Azerbaijani ballet and symphonic music.

The soulful music of "Nocturne" was highly appreciated by the audience. During the concert, the musicians also performed works of such prominent composers as Ludwig van Beethoven, Frederic Chopen, Niccolo Paganini, George Gershwin, Sergei Rachmaninov and others.

Notably, Ruslan Biryukov graduated from the Secondary Special Music School-Studio at Baku Music Academy and Moscow Tchaikovsky Conservatory.

The cellist received wide recognition at republican and international competitions and festivals. His name was included in the "Golden Book" of the Russian international program "New Names".

Ruslan Biryukov is the founder of the Glendale Philharmonic Orchestra and artistic director of the Positive Motions series of concerts in Los Angeles.

Maestro Fetta has been the conductor and artistic advisor of the Redlands Bowl Summer Music Festival since 1985.

As a conductor, he has collaborated with the Riverside Symphony, the Los Angeles Opera, Sinfonia Mexicana, Inland Dance Theatre; Fresno Ballet, Symphony and Opera; the Pasadena Symphony, the Honolulu Symphony, Opera A la Carte, the Toledo Opera, and the San Diego Symphony. Among the fine artists he has conducted are Julian Lloyd Webber, Judy Collins, Louis Lebherz, Suzanna Guzman, Eugene Fodor, Leila Josefowicz, Diane Schuur, Daniel Rodriguez, Lorna Luft, Vicki Carr, and Eduardo Villa.

