By Laman Ismayilova

Ancient necropolis has been discovered in Shamakhi after heavy mudflows. As a result of the flood, ancient graves were founded by local resident Namig Mustafayev in Gushchu village.

Soon after this, the head of the Shamakhi Archaeological Expedition at the Institute of Archeology and Ethnography Akif Guliyev and representative of the State Service for the Protection, Development and Restoration of Cultural Heritage,Yasin Nuriyev inspected the area.

The examination showed that nine graves came to the surface on the slope as a result of heavy rains. They dug in the soil were covered with large flagstones. The graves are situated at the depth of 1.5-1.8 meters from the ground surface.

Moreover, ten pieces of pottery of different sizes and shapes, including bird-headed human figures, idols, griffins, animal figures metal coins have been also discovered on the area.

The figures of bird-headed human figures are of great interest. Such kind of griffins was characterized by Thoth goddess of wisdom and science in ancient Egypt. Numismatic artefacts found in the tomb chamber indicates that the necropolis belongs to the I century. Archeological research works will be conducted in the monument in near future.

It should be noted that Gushchu village has always been of interest to archaeologists. The village is rich with monuments belonging to antiques and early middle ages. Formerly, large-scale archeological research works were carried out in Galajik settlement, in the necropolises belonging to the Ancient and Early Middle Ages.

Gulistan fortress (11th-12th centuries), the mausoleum of Addy-Gumbez ("The Seven Domes") with numerous burial places of Shamakhi governors, Juma cathedral mosque (10th century, reconstructed in the 19th century) and numerous ruins of the 10th – 17th centuries are also must see if you are interested in history.

