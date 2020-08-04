By Laman Ismayilova

Smena Contemporary Art Gallery in Kazan has displayed stunning works of national artists.

The exhibition invites to look at contemporary art of Azerbaijan through the eyes of art collector Sadagat Khayal-Kushku.

Together with curator Asli Samedova and Triumph Gallery (Moscow), she selected the best examples of contemporary art to present gallery visitors.

The exhibition " Extension.AZ: Velvet Confessions features a wide range of art styles from watercolor paintings to unique video installations.

Entitled "Extension.AZ: Velvet Confessions", the art project brought together 15 contemporary artists, including Agil Abdullayev, Faig Akhmad, Orkhan Huseynov, Niyaz Najafov, Vusal Rahim, Aidan Salakhova, Irina Eldarova and others.

Art lovers in Kazan have a chance to enjoy works of national artist until August 31.

Founded in 2013, Smena Center of Contemporary Culture is an independent project which hosts multiple contemporary art exhibitions, lectures by well-known art and science figures, international film festivals and much more.

Smena is intensively promoting the subject of local history and new ways of representing the knowledge about it. This activity was launched by the Iskra festival in 2016 and later supported by the biannual intellectual literature festival and the Rudnik International Documentary Film Festival. The Center implements this mission by the activity of the independent publishing house of the same name which deals with little-known cultural and historical subjects connected with Kazan, Tatarstan and the Volga region.

