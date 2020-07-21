By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theater has concluded its 147th season with the play "Karabakhname".

Speaking about the 147th theater season, theater's spokesman Javid Zeynalli said the celebration timed to the 100th anniversary since receiving the status of an academic theater, Azertag reported.

The anniversary event held by the order of President Ilham Aliyev was also marked by the fact that the theater workers were awarded with various medals and honorable titles.

Over its 147th season, the theater has premiered such plays as "Yashar", "Bunch of Madmen" and other works.

The premiere of Eduardo De Filippo's classic Neapolitan tale "Filumena Marturano" was postponed.

Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theater opened its doors in 1873. The comedy "Vazir of Lankaran khanate" was staged there.

During the Soviet period, the theater was awarded many awards for successful activity. Such actors as Huseyn Arablinski, Mukhtar Dadashev, Jahangir Zeynalov, Mirzaagha Aliyev, Sidgi Ruhulla, Alasgar Alakbarov, Adil Isgenderov, Barat Shekinskaya, Leyla Badirbeyli and other famous actors played at the theater.

Plays to works of Jafar Jabbarli, Mirza Fatali Akhundov, Ali bey Huseynzade, Najaf bey Vazirov, Huseyn Javid, Sabit Rahman, Nariman Narimanov, Ilyas Efediyev, as well as to works of other world classics such as Shakespeare, Schiller, Moliere, Dumas, Hugo, Balzac, Pushkin, Lermontov, Tolstoy, Gogol were staged in the theater.

The theater workers successfully toured Russia, Georgia, Turkey, Germany, Cyprus and other countries.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz