Looking to brush up on your animation skills?

ANIMAFILM School invites you to join a one-month stop motion animation course.

The programme offers you a great chance to learn how to write a screenplay, prepare characters, make a stop motion film from professional animators.

All eight classes will be held virtually twice a week through Zoom video conferencing. The lessons last (one hour).

The courses last for around an hour. The animation classes are open for anyone older than 12 years. The first lesson is schedulted for July 18.

At the end of the one-month course, students will be awarded with certificates. The programme is supported by the ANIMAFILM Festival to be held for the third year round.

The third ANIMAFILM Festival will be held in two cities of Azerbaijan, Baku and Sheki on October 14-18.

This year's winner of the ANIMAFILM Festival has a chance to attend Annecy Festival 2020 in France and receive professional MIFA accreditation. Return flight to France and accommodation of the winner will be covered by IFA.

The festival is supported by the Azerbaijan Ministry of Culture, Sheki City Executive Power, Azerbaijan Union of Film-makers, Embassy of the Czech Republic to Azerbaijan, Embassy of France in Azerbaijan, French Institute in Azerbaijan, Nizami Cinema Center, Mujru Publishing, Barat Abdullayev and other partners and sponsors.

