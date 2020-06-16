By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani opera singers Maharram Huseynov has performed a song "Ana" (Mother). The song was composed by Sevil Aliyeva on the lyrics of Fikrat Goja.

The opera singer was accomponied by pianist Vurgun Vakilov (piano). The music video was shot by Gasan Seyidbayli and Faraj Seyidbayli ( Black & Black Studio), sound director- Vahid Talybov.

Maharram's voice touches the deepest feelings in the human heart. Maharram Huseynov made his debut on the stage of the Roman Opera House in "Cinderella" opera by Gioacchino Rossini, where he performed the part of Dandini.

His name was added to the "Golden Book" of young talents of Azerbaijan in 2011. In 2017, Maharram Huseynov became the youngest soloist, who appeared in the role of Don Juan.

His incredible talent didn't go unnoticed by the state. In February, the opera singer received the Azerbaijan Youth Award.

