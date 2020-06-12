By Laman Ismayilova

Icherisheher Museum Center continues to thrill art connoisseurs with unique examples of Azerbaijani art.

The Museum Center provided insight into stunning Gulabatin embroidery.

Gulabatin embroidery (goldwork) means blooming face, beautiful body. The main ornament in this embroidery sample is the image of flower made of silk gold and silver threads. A distinctive feature of this type of embroidery is the use of only one color either gold or silver threads on a black background fabric.

There are two types of gulabatin embroidery: plain and salient. In plain type, the threads are tied parallel to each other, and in salient threads are tied together very tightly, sometimes using a thicker thread.

There is information about manufactures engaging in the art of embroidery during the Safavid period, as well as the exhibits in the museums around the world.

The most striking example of those exhibits is the kaftan with goldwork embroidery gifted by Tabriz masters to the Ottoman sultan Murad III.

Prominent Azerbaijani poetess of the 19th century Khurshidbanu Natavan also made beautiful embroidery works. She gifted the famous French writer Alexandre Duma a handcrafted backpack and pouch during his visit to Baku.

The pouches of comb, mirror, seal, fan, and tobacco stored in the collection of Icherisheher Museum Center are the examples for gulabatin embroidery.

The Old City Museum Center is a structural division of the Administration of the Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve.

The Centre is open to the public with the legendary Maiden Tower, the Shirvanshahs' Palace Complex, Gala State Historical-Ethnographic Reserve Museum, Siratagli (arched -shaped) and Beyler Mosque that unites the time and the people with the feeling of love to humanity.

The Museum Center aims to introduce its own rich history, diverse culture and homeland Azerbaijan to all over the world.

