By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan National Art Museum has announced the winners of the contest dedicated to the museum's exhibits.

Sevda Mammadova, Turkan Muradova (essay "For the Sake of Mankind"), Ulviya Abbasova (essay "A portrait of Mrs. Mah Talat) and Konul Zayidova (essay "Unknown Soldier) are among the winners in the "Best Story Written in a Foreign Language" category.

All contest participants will receive a diploma from Azerbaijan Ministry of Culture and free tickets to the Azerbaijan National Museum and Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum.

The winners of the Grand Prix will be announced in near future. You can still join the contest sending essay inspired by the museum's rich collection.

Founded in 1937, National Art Museum consists of two buildings standing next to each other. Over 3,000 items in 60 rooms are on permanent display at the museum. Moreover, about 12,000 items are kept in storage.

Art connoisseurs have a chance to enjoy the best examples of decorative-applied arts of Western Europe.

Art works of Italian, French, German and Polish painters are displayed at the museum.

The second edifice built in 1885 houses Eastern art, represented particularly by Persian, Turkish, Chinese and Japanese art.

Russian art is represented by paintings of Karl Briullov, Alexey Venetsianov, Vasily Vereshchagin, Isaac Levitan, Vladimir Makovsky, Valentin Serov, Vladimir Borovikovsky, Vasily Tropinin, Konstantin Korovin and Ivan Shishkin. There are also restored samples of Russian avant-garde.

The works of Azerbaijani artists such as Mir Mohsun Navvab, Bahruz Kangarli, Tahir Salahov, Azim Azimzade, Salam Salamzade, Vidadi Narimanbeyov, Mikail Abdullayev, Togrul Narimanbeyov and sculptor Omar Eldarov are also kept in the museum halls.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz