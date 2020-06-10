By Laman Ismayilova

Zhara Music Festival has been postponed until next year.

The long-awaited event was expected to take place in Baku from July 29 to August 2, bringing together 300 celebrities.

However, the festival`s organizer Emin Agalarov announced that the dates had changed from the dates originally scheduled amid coronavirus pandemic.

The list of celebrities will remain the same. All tickets purchased this year will be valid next year! No additional fees will be required, even if the price increases in 2021.

The festival will take place from July 28 to 1 August, 2021.

In addition, in 2021, all planned facilities will be completed on the territory of Sea Breeze: apartments, villas, a hotel, swimming pools and recreation areas so that you can fully enjoy the festival.

Zhara Music Festival is co-organized by People's Artist of Azerbaijan Emin Agalarov, Honored Artist of Russia Grigory Leps, founder of Russkoye Radio and Zolotoy Grammofon award Sergei Kozhevnikov.

More than 200 singers and bands like Chingiz Mustafayev, Monatik, Philipp Kirkorov, A’Studio, Vera Brezhneva, Bosson, Rita Dakota, Dmitry Matatov, Glyuk’oza, Nikolay Baskov, Kristina Orbakaite, Burito, Aleksandr Panayotov, Ani Lorak and others took part in the last year’s festival.

For more information, please contact: +994503002862.

