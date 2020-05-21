Museums are invaluable and their importance is difficult to assess. Museums have always been the maincultural institutions/organizations to perform the most important cultural functions. Indeed, museums aredeemed to be the physical guardians of the history and culture, spiritual and material values of humanity,secrets and mysteries of society.

Every museum is a place where people can feel themselves to be a part of the global events, appreciate and get inspired by the antiquities that have been extant to our time, enjoy being alone with themselves, put their thoughts in order, and meditate, while contemplating the beauty ofthe world around them.

Each year, on May 18, all the museums in the world celebrate International Museum Day. The most

striking tradition of this event is the world-famous Night of Museums, during which museums extend their

working hours and prepare unusual events for their visitors.

Due to the COVID-19 /Coronavirus Pandemic, international cultural event Night of Museums (also

known as Long Night of Museums)was forced to adapt to global trends and for the first time was held in

an unusual format.

YARAT Contemporary Art Space presented an urban multimedia project on May 18 with the support of the Baku’s Main Department of Culture.

During the event, exclusive collection of artworks was showcased to the public. Viewers were able

to learn a lot of new and interesting information about museum collections and exhibition projects of

different historical periods and dedicated to various topics.

Art exhibits were represented by Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum, Museum of Azerbaijani Painting of the XX-XXI Centuries, Hungarian National Museum, Daugavpils Mark Rothko Art Centre (Latvia), Fashion Museum (Latvia), YARAT Contemporary Art Space and etc.

Thanks to the latest modern technology it is now possible to cover the more audience. Artworks from the

collections and exhibition projects from a number of museums were presented to residents of quarantined cities all over the world, while demonstrating video projections of their living environment.

Viewers were be able to become acquainted with museum exhibits while observing the show from the

windows and balconies of their apartments broaden their outlook and reflect on artistic creativity, without

leaving their homes #evdeqal (#stayhome).

The project partners included PLATFORM Art, Yasamal district executive power, The Embassy of Hungary,

The Embassy of Latvia, Goethe-Zentrum Baku and Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum. Events of Night of Museums multimedia project was highlighted on the digital platform of YARAT.

---

