The Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture has announced a new project "Evim - yeni iş yerim" (My home is my new place of wor).

The main goal of the project is to organize remote work and encourage people to work from home during coronavirus pandemic.

First of all, departments and institutions subordinate to the Ministry of Culture will demonstrate their principles of work and achievements on Facebook under the hashtag # evimyeniişyerim.

The project organizers are also calling members of various organizations to prepare videos on the principles of work during the quarantine regime and post them on social networks.

Those who organize their workflow with the help of innovations, as well as authors of the most popular videos twill be awarded by the Ministry after online monitoring on May 25-30.

