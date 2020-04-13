By Laman Ismayilova

Soloists of the Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Hall has joined campaigns "Bizi birləşdirən mədəniyyət" (United by Culture) and "Gələcəyin üçün evdə qal!" (Stay home for your future), co-organized by the Azerbaijan Ministry of Culture and Medeniyyet TV.

This time, the musicians thrilled music lovers with the works of Uzeyir Hajibeyli as part of "Week of Uzeyir Hajibeyli", initiated by Medeniyyet TV.

Soloists of the Azebaijan State Choir, Azerbaijan State Chamber Orchestra, Azerbaijan State Orchestra of Folk Instruments presented their home performances, calling Azerbaijanis to stay at home.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz