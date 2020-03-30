By Laman İsmayilova

Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum has published a new publication to mark its 50th anniversary.

The publication hihghlights the museum`s history and its collections, including pile and pileless rugs, fabrics, clothes, embroidery, jewelry, metal art, ceramics, wood, glass and others.

Separate chapters are devoted to the exhibitions, international relations, as well as Shusha branch, which, temporarily functions in the museum`s main building in Baku.

The publication provides art lovers with useful information from stunning photographs to archival documents.

Each chapter is prepared by leading art historians and specialists in this field. The book is translated into Azerbaijani, English and Russian.

Unique Azerbaijani carpets are well-known all over the world for their quality and high artistic value.

The Land of Fire has seven carpet producing regions including Baku, Shirvan, Guba, Tabriz, Karabakh, Ganja and Gazakh and each of them has their own technology, typical patterns and colors.

Founded in 1967, Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum displays some of the best examples of the carpet weaving art.

The museum, initiated by Latif Karimov, an outstanding scientist and carpet weaver is beautiful inside and out. The new building of the Carpet Museum, designed in the form of a rolled carpet, opened in the Baku Seaside Park in 2014 and all carpets were transferred to this museum.

Today the museum hosts many events, such as exhibitions, international symposiums, and conferences.

In 2019, the museum received the national status for its significant contribution in popularization and promotion of the Azerbaijani Carpet Weaving Art.

