Azerbaijani mugham singer Janali Akparov turns 80 this year.

The birthday of mugham singer will be marked with gala concert at the State Philharmonic Hall on March 10.

The evening will highlight his contribution to mugham art. At the concert, Janali Akparov will be accompanied by the Azerbaijan State Orchestra of Folk Instruments.

The orchestra will be conducted by People's Artist Aghaverdi Pashayev.

Janali Akparov successfully represents Azerbaijani mugham school. His talent is highly appreciated by musicologists and classical music lovers. The mugham singer perfectly performs Azerbaijani folk songs.

For more than 30 years, Janali Akparov worked at the State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater.

His acting skills won the recognition among theater lovers. He brilliantly performed in "Leyli and Majnun", "Asli and Kerem", "Fate of Khanende" and "Seville" operas.

