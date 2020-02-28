By Laman Ismayilova

Landscape paintings by eminent artists Sattar Bahlulzade and Fyodor Vasilyev have been discussed in Baku.

The event took place at the Russian Information and Cultural Center in Baku in the framework of project "Conversations on Art, Trend Life reported.

Both artists are prominent representatives of this art genre. Their works are filled with patriotic spirit and love for their native lands.

The lesson was conducted by Mehriban Kadasheva, a teacher at school No. 27 in Baku. Her students prepared for the lesson their reports on the work of Fyodor Vasilyev and Sattar Bahlulzade. Some of them painted reproductions of their favorite paintings.

The lesson was attended by representatives of the Children's Department of the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum. The event aroused great interest among art lovers.

With his stunning art pieces, Sattar Bahlulzade is regarded as a founder of contemporary Azerbaijani landscape painting. The artist skillfully expressed his feelings through art.

The artist's legacy includes countless works that have been exhibited all over the world, including personal exhibitions in the U.S., Britain, Turkey and Russia. Many of his works include specific areas of Azerbaijan, for example, a series of landscapes dedicated to Guba area (in the north-east of Azerbaijan): "The Shore of Gudiyalchai", "A Road to Gyz-Benevsha", "The Valley of Gudiyalchai", and "The Green Carpet".

The first personal exhibition of Bahlulzade was held in 1966 in Prague. It was the first personal exhibition of a soviet Azerbaijani artist in Europe.

In 1940, Bahlulzade worked on his final project "Revolt of Babek", dealing with a great hero of the 7th-century struggling against the Arabic invasion.He also created around 30 sketch diaries that contain his reflections on life and art.

Fyodor Vasilyev was a Russian landscape painter who introduced the lyrical landscape style in Russian art.

Vasilyev’s early works, such as After a Thunderstorm (1868), Near a Watering Place (1868) are influenced by the Barbizon school.

Vasilyev’s painting Thaw (1871) made him famous immediately. The tzar family's ordered a copy, and the Society for Promotion of Artists awarded him first prize. In 1870, he became a member of Peredvizhniki movement (one of the original twenty members).

His most famous paintings included "Volga Lagoons", "After a Rain. Country Road ", "Illumination in St. Petersburg ", "After the Storm " and others.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz