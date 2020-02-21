By Laman Ismayilova

Days of Azerbaijani Cinema has solemnly opened in Budapest, Hungary.

The five-day event is organized by the Azerbaijan Cultural Ministry with the support of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Hungary.

Head of Staff of the Azerbaijan Cultural Ministry Fikrat Babayev, famous actor Qurban Ismayilov, director of Uránia movie theater Elekes Botond, the State Secretary of the Ministry of Human Capacities for the Development of Hungarian Education in the Carpathian Basin, Mr. Zoltan Lorinczi made welcome addresses at the evening.

Following the opening ceremony, statements, the audience enjoyed the film "Pomegranate Orchard" directed by Ilgar Najaf.

The film tells about an old man who lives along with his grandson and daughter-in-law in the decrepit house amidst a huge pomegranate garden. Sudden comeback of his wayward son changes the gentle rhythm of their peaceful existence. Forgotten bitter memories come back and even more, new challenges are in store for them.

The film was premiered at "East of the West" competition as part of the Czech Karlovy Vary International Film Festival.

Moreover, "Pomegranate Orchard" was included in the long list of applicants for the Oscar 2017 in the nomination "The best film in a foreign language".

The film is a joint production film of the Azerbaijanfilm studio and Buta Film company, shot in 2016 by order of the Azerbaijan Cultural Ministry.

Scriptwriters are Asif Rustamov, Ilgar Najaf and Roelof Jan Minneboo (the Netherlands). Operator-director is Aykhan Salar (Germany), animation director - Rafig Nasirov, executive producer - Akif Aliyev, and producer - Mushfig Hatamov.

The cast includes Gurban Ismayilov, Anar Hasanov, Samimi Farhadov and Hasan Agayev.

Apart from Budapest, the film screenings will be held in the cities of Pecs and Szeged.

