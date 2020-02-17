By Laman Ismayilova

Baku City Main Culture Department and the Gara Garayev Children's Music school invite you to enjoy Sunlight Way International Music Contest on April 1-5.

The project aims at promoting classical and folk music styles. Moreover, Sunlight Way offers a wide range of opportunities to enhance young people's creativity.

At the contest, the participants will compete in five age groups in the following categories: "String Instruments (solo)", "Wind and Percussion Instruments (solo)" in two rounds, "Instrumental ensembles (string, wind or both)" in one round.

The competition is open to young people between the following age groups:7-11 years old, 12-15 years old.

For ensembles, the music contest offers a mixed age category (7-25 years old).

The age of the participants is determined by the date 03/15/2020.

Winners will be awarded with diplomas and cash prizes: Grand Prix holders - 500 AZN, first place winner-300 AZN.

The competitors selected by the jury will perform at the gala concert. Registration is open until March 15th. For more information, please visit:

http://sunlightway.az/index_az.html

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz