By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan has joined the 27th Minsk International Book Fair. The event is attended by the chief adviser at the Cultural Ministry's Book Circulation and Publishing works Department Elbey Ali.

National stand at the fair features more than 100 books on modern Azerbaijan, Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the Khojaly massacre and so on.

The stand also provides visitors with magazines and information booklets about the country's history and culture.

At International Book Fair, Azerbaijan is represented by the Cultural Ministry and such publishers as Azerneshr, Sherq-Qerb and the Republican Library for the Blind and Visually Impaired. The national stand aroused great interest among visitors.

The 27th edition of the Minsk International Book Fair will run in Minsk until February 9. The fair program features panel discussions, workshops, book presentations and meetings with authors. More than 300 exhibitors from 30 countries presented their new products at the Minsk fair.

