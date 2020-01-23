By Laman Ismayilova

The State Philharmonic Hall will host a concert program titled "Traditional Music Instruments - Our National Wealth" on January 28.

The evening will be held as part of the project "Gənclərə dəstək" (Youth Support) aimed at discovering young talents in Azerbaijan. The author of the project is the director of the State Philharmonic Society, People's Artist Murad Adigozalzade, project coordinator - Ayla Karimova Zaharia.

The concert program will be performed by the Azerbaijan State Orchestra of Folk Instruments, conducted by Ilaha Huseynova.

The soloists of the evening include Vasif Javadov (tar), Gunel Gasimova (khanende), Orkhan Huseynov (kamancha), Amin Abdullayev (tar), Amir Nabiyev (khanende), Kamal Mammadli (kamancha), Chichyak Aliyeva (kamancha), Jalya Hasanzade, Zumrud Mammadova (khanende), Ismayil Mammadov (vocal), Haji Hasanzade (tar) and Sanur Akhadov (vocal).

Speaking about Azerbaijani music instruments, Murad Adigozalzade emphasized their richness and variety. He noted the interest of young people in traditional music and festivals organized in country to support this trend.

Adigozalzade stressed that great classic music pieces were created on the basis of traditional music. Many works of outstanding composers feature traditional motifs. The director of the State Philarmonic Hall stressed the importance of the sharing traditional music in common musical culture.

---

