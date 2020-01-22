By Laman Ismayilova

Chasing your dreams is a journey that will not be fast or easy. That's why most people give up too early on their dreams.

Everyone has moments when life seems too hard and giving up seems like the only option. However, the only way to handle life's challenges is by facing them.

The story of young and incredibly talented dancer Farid Kazakov teaches us to never give up on our hopes and dreams.

Today he is a multiple champion of Baku and Azerbaijan Dance Championships. Kazakov has successfully toured Azerbaijan, Russia and Georgia.

They say that childhood dreams are the true ones. Perhaps there's some truth in that.

At a very young age, Farid Kazakov had a burning desire to be a gymnast.

"As a child, I went to a circus with my grandmother and saw aerialists there. I was so impressed and inspired by their flexibility, plasticity, artistry and generally their beauty that I told my grandmother that I also want to become like them. My grandmother found out about a selection of gymnasts and took me there...," said Kazakov.

The commission was delighted by the young talent, especially his good physical shape. However, when the commission members asked him to stretch, their decision was very disappointing. The boy didn't meet all necessary gymnastics requirements.

But seeing his persistence the commission decided to give him a chance. Later, he successfully graduated from the Baku Academy of Choreography. And that's how it all began...

Since then, he has thrilled audiences in many countries. His masters classes have always been a great success.

"Each performance is memorable for me. I always do all the best. I really enjoy to perform in front of orphanages and in homes for disabled persons. For me, the most precious viewer is a child. Children can not be fooled - they feel the artist's energy. By the way, I will go back to Baku to organize charity projects for orphanages and homes for the disabled people," the dancer said.

2019 was amazingly fruitful year for the young talent. Speaking about his latest achievements, Kazakov noted Azerbaijan's Naional Prize, Trend of the Year 2019 Award and victories at international competitions.

For the dancer, the National Prize of Azerbaijan was among the most important victories as he was named "The Most Professional Young Dancer of Azerbaijan."

He has been also named "The Most Successful Dancer" according to "Trend of the Year 2019" Awards. The winners were determined by voting on social networks and media monitoring.

As the dancer says, such high appreciation of his work is his greatest victory.

Farid Kazakov also successfully performed at International Kremlin Stars Competition, Solo Star All-Russian Theater Festival and Art Star International Competition and Festival.

"In 2019, I made my own project "Create Yourself " that I successfully presented at YARAT Contemporary Art Space, Baku Youth Center, Russian Information and Cultural Center as well as in Moscow. I also performed in orphanages and homes for the disabled people. In a word - the year 2019 was a very creative one. I really hope that 2020 will not be an exception, since creativity is my life!," Kazakov said.

Moreover, the dancer also surprised the audience at YARAT with a one-man show "Enuement" staged with the participation of Russian director Louise Eyre.

The premiere was unforgettable and full house! It was the first choreographic solo performance in the history of Azerbaijan, which made it even more exciting and responsible.

Speaking about the director, Farid stressed her professionalism adding that Louise Eyre worked with famous actors such as Nikolai Lebedev, Nikita Kukushin, Yan Tsapnik and others.

"I am very grateful to my director for the fact that she revealed my completely different side, the side of a dramatic actor! Our performance is called "Enument" - a return to the past and a conversation with ourselves," he said.

"Sometimes, we wants to return to the past and tell ourselves what awaits us in the future: to warn about envy and glory, triumphs and physical injuries. In this one-man show, I divided the space into: the stage (performances, applause and jubilant spectators) and backstage (pain, bruises, injuries and envious people).

During the one-man show, the dancer brilliantly demonstrated the other side of the stage scenery and appeared in completely new roles.

Prominent public and art figures attended the event, including well-known singer Gasim Khalilov, who shared his thoughts about the performance.

In his remarks, Khalilov emphasized that the premiere of the solo performance with the participation of a very talented actor and dancer Farid Kazakov left the most wonderful impressions.

The actor created a collective image of all creative people who devoted themselves to their favorite art. He named Farid Kazakov a phenomenon of high multifaceted talent in cultural society.

"Besides the fact that he perfectly owns the plasticity of his body, he is a magnificent, dramatic actor who conveyed the emotions, doubts, despair of various artistic images with his facial expressions and body movements. Farid Kazakov will glorify Azerbaijan many more times! I wish him good luck and further success," he said.

The dancer also shares his skills and knowledge with young people. Farid has been training future gymnasts since 2012. Presently, he is a head coach of the Zabradance Baku School of Gymnastics and Dance.

The dancer is planning to further continue both his career and training activities.

Farid Kazakov believes that a good trainer must find personal fulfillment. Otherwise, he will be very insecure, which negatively affects his training activities. Also, a great trainer should have great patience and love for his profession.

No secret that self-motivation is a significant predictor of success. For the dancer, his art admirers are the best source of inspiration.

Farid Kazakov had to face a lot of challenges on his life path. Many people tried to talk him out of pursuing his biggest dreams.

"Fortunately, I had the strength to withstand all life tests and achieve high results! I want to appeal to all the young artists who dream of a big stage and say: Never stop believing in yourself! If you don't believe in yourself, who else will? This is my life credo!", he said.

In his interview with Azernews, the dancer also shared his future plans. Farid will be back to Baku to take part in the International Most Fashionable Awards. The prize is given for public and art figures for their achievements in various fields.

Moreover, he also joined the jury of the 3rd World Harmony International Competition to be held in Baku on February 17-24.

The competition aims to promote classical music and the popularization of folklore, the identification and support of young talents.

There are also plans to hold a series of creative meetings with Azerbaijani schoolchildren and organize a charity concert for the orphanage.

"I never make guesses. If you want to make God laugh, tell him about your plans. The most important thing is health! I wish it to all of us in 2020!", he concluded.

---

