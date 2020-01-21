By Laman Ismayilova

Russian IP ORCHESTRA will surprise rock music fans in Baku. The orchestra will perform at Heydar Aliyev Palace on February 15.

The program titled "Legendary Rock Hits" will feature songs by world famous bands, including AC / DC, Metallica, Nirvana, Aerosmith, Green Day, Placebo, Blur, Corn, Rammstein, Queen, Led Zeppelin, Marlin Manson, Cranberries and others. The special guest of the evening will be famous tar musician Shahriyar Imanov.

Igor Ponomarenko repeatedly delighted music lovers in Baku. The orchestra's "Rock Hits Show" and " Cinema Hits Show" left no one indifferent.

Symphonic orchestra is conducted by an iconic figure of the music world Igor Ponomarenko.

He performed in such famous concert halls of the world as L’Olympia in Paris, Queen Elizabeth Hall in London, Turin Opera House etc.

Until 2000, he was known as a musician of the famous "Terem-Quartet", but he left the ensemble and organized his own ensemble "Ma.Gr.Ig.Al."

In 2009, Ponomarenko founded IP ORCHESTRA. Today, he successfully collaborates with world famous singers.

For the IP Orchestra, there are no boundaries in genres and styles. Highly professional musicians can play everything, and thanks to Igor Ponomarenko the concert turns into a real magical act.

Thousands of listeners around the world admire the energy and professionalism of this collective.

IP Orchestra has performed at the most significant concert venues and has taken part in the iconic cultural events of the country and abroad.

It is a team that is not afraid of experiments, communicates closely with its audience and really loves the work they do.

