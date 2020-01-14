By Laman Ismayilova

Fashion show of world-famous "Vogue" has been held within Ukrainian Fashion Industry Awards.

Azerbaijani model Nazrin Javadli took part in the fashion show, Trend Life reported.

The evening featured stunning evening gowns of the Albanian designer Bel EVE.

The 13-year-old Nazrin is the first young model from Azerbaijan to take part in such a prestigious project. The young model was awarded with an international certificate.

"We express our deep gratitude to the head of the national delegation Yusif Jafarli and teacher-choreographer Mubariz Allahverdizade," said the international organizer and director of the Best Model of the project Azerbaijan Perviz Azimzadeh.

Nazrin Javadli is a seventh grade student at the Lyceum School Complex No. 200, a pupil of High Life Fashion & Model Academy. She is a winner of the national projects "Little Miss & Mister Azerbaıjan 2016", "Star 2017", etc.

The young model is a jury member of "Littile Miss & Mister Azerbaijan 2018 ". She has also successfully participated in local and international rhythmic gymnastics competitions.

