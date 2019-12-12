By Laman Ismayilova

This year marks the 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Colombia.

Over this time, strong friendly relations based on dialogue and mutual understanding, were developed between the two countries.

Spectacular event was held at the State Philharmonic Hall as part of the celebration, Azertag reported.

In his speech, the Colombian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Luís Antonio Dimaté Cárdenas noted the friendly relations between the two countries.

Next, the audience enjoyed a concert with participation of Bakuba Band.

Bakuba Jazz Band included Tofig Hasansoy (vocalist), Tofig Jabbarov (percussion), Seymur Hasansoy (accordion), Nijat Aslanov (piano), Evgeny Manukhin (drums) and Nijat Pashazade (bass guitar).

Bakuba Band captivated the listeners with expressive performance. "La Chimba" also pleased the audience with wonderful music.

The concert continued with magnificent Colombian dances that left no one indifferent.

