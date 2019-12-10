By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani has been successfully represented at International Food Festival-2019 in Vietnam.

Azerbaijan's national souvenirs, tea, books published by the Embassy in Vietnam and other promotional materials were displayed. In addition, the participants enjoyed delicious national cuisine.

Vietnam's Deputy Foreign Minister Dang Minh Khoi handed over a certificate of appreciation to the Azerbaijani Embassy.

A charity fair "International Food Festival-2019" aims to promote cultural exchange and mutual understanding between countries. Some 120 pavilions were set up as part of the event.

All funds will be used for various charitable activities undertaken by the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Azerbaijan and Vietnam have been enjoying diplomatic relations since 1992.

Over this time, numerous projects have been implemented in economic and humanitarian spheres as part of this cooperation.

Moreover, a cooperation program on cultural cooperation was carried out by Azerbaijan and Vietnam between 2014 and 2016.

About ten documents were signed between the two countries.

