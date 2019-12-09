By Laman Ismayilova

A charity fair "Cold hands, warm heart" is underway at Fountain Square, immersing the city's residents into a festive mood.

The winter event is organized by Nargis Fund and sponsored by "Boutique One", "Azercell", "Coca-Cola", "Berg", "Xırta-Xırt", "FMG-group", "Shokki Mokki", "Azərçay", "Zeytun Bağları", "Final yağları", Indonesian Embassy in Azerbaijan , "Muğan Bank". The fair is also supported by "CinemaPlus", "Azərİşiq", "Bakı Abadlıq Xidməti" and "Dayaq Group Security".

For almost seven years, the "Cold Hands, Warm Heart" brings joy and New Year’s mood to the locals and guests of the city. The winter fair makes its visitors transfer from the reality to the New Year's fairy tale.

Besides, visitors can have their pick of a wide variety of holiday gifts, enjoy a cup of tea or coffee and try various snacks during the visit.

"Nargis" Fund was created in 2012 by the editor-in-chief of the "Nargis" magazine, Ulviyya Mahmudova and began its activities in 2013. It was the start of a good tradition of holding annual charity fair "Cold Hands, Warm Heart". Since then, the Fund organized and held a number of charity projects including providing financial support to the families and children in need.

From 2019, the Fund has also organized the charity fair "Soil in my Hand and Spring in my Heart" dedicated to Novruz holiday that can be considered as a spring analogue of the annual winter fair.

Following the fair’s tradition, all the funds raised from the fair will be transferred to the treatment and surgeries of children who applied to “Nargis” Fund for help.The honored and beloved guests of the fair are children from orphanages and boarding schools.

From December 1 to January 13 the charity fair "Cold Hands, Warm Heart" is going to be open daily from 11:00 to 23:00.

For the detailed information on the activities of the fund and the Fair "Cold Hands, Warm Heart" you may visit official website of the Fund or official social media platforms: Facebook, Instagram.

