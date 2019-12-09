By Laman Ismayilova

A press conference of Turkish rock star Haluk Levent has been held at Hilton Baku.

The event was timed to the musician's charity concert, organized by Nargis Foundation in collaboration of iTicket.az, Nargis Fund, A+A events and Elektra Events Hall. All the funds raised from ticket sales will be transferred to the treatment of Sura Nadirova.

Sura Nadirova is a 22 years old Azerbaijani citizen and a young mother of two. While being pregnant to her second baby young woman’s life was dramatically changed - Sura was diagnosed with lymphoma cancer. Hoping for healing, Sura and her family traveled to Turkey, but high-cost treatment, hospital bills and financial struggles of the family made the battle with cancer even more challenging. However, Sura’s family never lost the hope and, while residing in Turkey, applied to Haluk Levent’s charity fund.

Haluk Levent immediately reacted to young mother’s struggle, and despite of having a tough concert schedule, Levent expressed his desire to hold a benefit concert in Azerbaijan, where Sura came from.

This is the singer's third visit to Baku. Several years ago he created a fund to help people in need. The number of fund members increased up to 300, 000 people.

As musician says, he could hold this concert in Ankara or other Turkish cities but he decided to perform in Baku, bringing together the two nations in order to lend a hand to people who suffer from serious illnesses.

The Turkish rock star addressed the brother nation and called upon the Azerbaijani people to unite for Sura. The treatment costs reach 400 000 TRY (~ 117 000 AZN).

One operation has already been performed while the second one is a bone marrow transplant.

"Before arriving in Baku, I visited her rented apartment and assured that everything would be fine. Regardless of whether the necessary amount is collected here, the operation will certainly be carried out - friends and benefactors will help. Despite this, all difficulties, it’s very important to remain human. No material benefits can replace feelings when you help people and see indescribable emotions in these eyes. Nobody leaves this world with anything except good deeds. We will definitely help Sura!," said Levent .

"We express our sincere gratitude to Haluk Levent for humanity and indifference, as well as to each team participating in the organization of the concert absolutely for free! We will help Sura together!", Nargis Foundation said in a statement.

