By Laman Ismayilova

National Carpet Museum has pleased its little guests with a wonderful journey to the world of magnificent rugs.

The festival was timed to the 10th anniversary of the museum's kids department.

At the event, the little guests took part in master classes, puppet shows and enjoyed spectacular fireworks, numerous dances and songs.

As part of the festival, a charity fair was organized jointly by several embassies accredited in Azerbaijan, Gulsam Disabled Persons Rehabilitation Association and members of the museum's kids department.

All funds raised will be transferred to the bank accounts of kids who need treatment.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az.

Established in 1967, the National Carpet Museum displays some of the best examples of the Azerbaijani carpet weaving art.

The museum was founded by Latif Karimov – an outstanding scientist and carpet weaver, the founder of the science of Azerbaijan Carpet Weaving Art, artist and teacher, author of the fundamental work of national carpet.

The museum itself is beautiful inside and out. The new building of the Carpet Museum, designed in the form of a rolled carpet, opened in the Baku Seaside Park in 2014 and all carpets were transferred to this museum.

Today the museum hosts many events, such as exhibitions, international symposiums, and conferences.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz