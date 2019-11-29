By Laman Ismayilova

Fountain Square transforms into a winder wonderland as charity fair "Cold hands, warm heart" will open its doors to Baku residents and foreign guests.

The Nargis Fund will hold another charitable fair "Cold hands, warm heart" from December 1 to January 13, 2020.

The charity fair offers a great opportunity to soak up the festive atmosphere.

In small and cozy houses set on Fountain Square, visitors can have their pick of a wide variety of holiday gifts, including souvenirs, books, clothes and much more. Food lovers have a chance to enjoy delicious food and hot drinks.

By tradition, all funds raised from the event will be used for the treatment and surgery of children suffering from various diseases.

In addition, the fair will be attended by children from orphanages and boarding schools.

Nargis Fund was created in 2012 by the editor-in-chief of the Nargis magazine Ulviyye Mahmudova. The project aims to continue the traditions of charity in Azerbaijan, and since 2013 it has started active work. It was then that the beginning of a good tradition - the holding of a charity fair "Cold hands, a warm heart" was laid. Since its foundation, a number of charity projects have been organized; material assistance has been provided to orphanages and elderly homes, low-income families, as well as treatment and operations for children suffering from various diseases.

Detailed information about the activities of the foundation and the "Cold hands, warm heart" fair is available on the official website of nargisfund.com, as well as on the official pages of the foundation on social networks: Facebook, Instagram.

