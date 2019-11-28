By Laman Ismayilova

National designer Gulnara Khalilova has delighted fashion lovers with a new fashion collection inspired by national headscarf - kelagayi.

For many centuries, this gorgeous garment has been captivating Azerbaijani women with its charm and beauty.

The fashion show was timed to the inclusion of the Traditional Art and Symbolism of Kelagayi into the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity on November 26, 2014.

At the opening ceremony, head of the Center of National Costumes Gulnara Khalilova and director of the Icherisheher Museum Center Amina Melikova stressed that the state pays special attention and care to preservation and the promotion of the national heritage, Trend Life reported.

Public and art figures, media representatives took part in the project, implemented jointly with "Azerbaijan Kelagayi" brand.

People's artist, singer and composer Tunzala Aghayeva, honored cultural worker, TV presenter Leyla Guliyeva, TV presenters Vusala Said, Parvin Asgarli, Samira Rahimova, dancer Fatima Fataliyeva, poet Narmina Mammadzade, designers Vafa Isazade and Sabina Zulalova, makeup artist Sabina Imanova, artist Milena Nabiyeva and others presented graceful headscarves.

Kelagayi, the headscarf traditionally worn by women in Azerbaijan is a four-cornered shawl-like cloth woven from silk.

Various patterns reflected in this headscarf carry historical and cultural meaning.

Traditional kelagayi features various botanical, isomorphic and geometrical ornaments; buta, peacock, rose, daffodil, carnation, tulip, lily, pomegranate, quince, plum blossoms and various shaped leaves on it.

The older women wore a dark kelagayi, mostly black and dark blue, whereas younger women preferred the brighter ones, such as white, beige, etc.

The most famous kelagayis are "Shah buta", "Saya buta", "Khirda buta", "Heyrati", "Soghani", "Istiotu", "Albukhari", "Abi", "Gonshuchatladan", "Baghdadi", "Shamakhi", "Bestenigar", "Gelinlik", "Gizili", "Mikheyi", "Yemishani", "Zeytuni" and "Yelani".

National headscarves are especially famous in Sheki. Since the middle ages, the city, located on the Great Silk road, attracted merchants and traders for its handicrafts, especially silk scarves.

This art is thriving here for centuries. Nowadays kelagayis are manufactured in Basqal, a picturesque village near Shamakhi.

Basqal is also known for its Silk Center and Kelagayi Museum, which provides visitors and tourists with a comprehensive picture of this ancient Azerbaijani art.

