Azerbaijan receives the renowned Mexican writer David Toscana, in the framework of a visit organized by the Mexican Embassy. During the first week takes place a series of activities with the participation of the author, aimed to discovering the contemporary literature of both countries, as well as the knowledge of David Toscana's works.

Thus, on November 25th, David Toscana, accompanied by the Ambassador of Mexico to Azerbaijan, Rodrigo Labardini, had his first meeting with the Director of the State Translation Center, writer Afag Masud. The parties discussed the possibilities of translating David Toscana's works into the Azerbaijani language, as well as addressed the prospects for mutual promotion of national literatures.

Events and meetings will continue with the participation of the writer David Toscana and will conclude with the presentation of the Mexican author to the public at the Baku Book Center, on November 29th, at 6:00 p.m. In this way, readers will be able to participate in a talk about the contemporary trends of Mexican literature and the works of David Toscana.

David Toscana was born in the Mexican city Monterrey, in 1961. He has published Tula Station, Our lady of the circus, Stories from the Distance, Mourning for Miguel Pruneda, The Last Reader, The Illuminated Army, The Königsberg Bridges, Evangelia, and Olegaroy. He has participated in the International Writers Program of the University of Iowa and the Berliner Künstlerprogramm. He is a member of the National System of Creators.

His novel The Last Reader received the Antonin Artaud and José Fuentes Mares awards; The Illuminated Army received the José María Arguedas award, presented by Casa de las Américas. Olegaroy was distinguished with the Xavier Villaurrutia 2017 award, as well as with the Elena Poniatowska Ibero-American award. His work has been translated into fourteen languages.

