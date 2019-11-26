By Laman Ismayilova

World-famous jazz singer Jamie Davis has performed for the first time in Baku.

Having greeted the audience in the Azerbaijani language, the performer said that he fell in love with Baku at first sight. He expressed satisfaction with his performance in such a delightful concert hall at the International Mugham Center, Azertag reported.

Jamie Davis, one of the finest male jazz singers on the West Coast, thrilled music lovers with his deep and powerful baritone.

The singer plunged the audience into a wonderful atmosphere. His performance was met with thunderous applause from the audience.

One of the brightest pages of Davis’ career is performing as a soloist with the Count Basie Orchestra in 2000, which brought Davis the public recognition he had deserved.

Since 1975, Jamie Davis has lived and worked in San Francisco interacting with stars of the American scene such as Milt Jackson, Eddie Henderson, Dave Lieberman, Melba Moore, Allen Smith, Vernon Alley, Pharoah Saunders and others.

Currently, Jamie Davis tours many countries performing the best jazz standards and popular hits orchestrations - from Cole Porter to Stevie Wonder and Charles Mingus.

