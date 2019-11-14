By Laman Ismayilova

Famous for its folk music, the Natig Rhythm Group has performer at Heydar Aliyev Center.

During the concert, music lovers enjoyed wonderful journey to the world of Azerbaijani folk music.

The ensemble also delighted the audience with several new compositions prepared specifically for this concert.

Natig Shirinov is a world-famous Azerbaijani percussionist and leader of the Natig Rhythm Group. He is frequently recognized as the greatest nagara player to emerge from the Caucasus.

He has revolutionized nagara percussion technique by experimenting with measures and hand drumming styles. He is also notorious for being Azerbaijan's first rhythm composer. Natig Shirinov is recognized by many people as one of the greatest nagara players of our times. His numerous contributions to the Azerbaijanii music scene have gained him a place among a very selective group of artists known to have set new musical trends for the 21st century.

The Natig Rhythm Group members are Umid Shirinov, Hikmet Makhmudov, Elbey Iskanderov, Timur Dzhabrailov, Farid Vazirov as well as Maksad Azizov, Namig Shirinov, Bayram Uzeyirov, Anar Abbasov and Samir Aliyev.

