International Mugham Center is expanding its international relations through new projects. A series of fascinating concerts and projects are being held as part of joint cooperation with the embassies of several countries.

Hungarian Music Evenings will be held in Baku on November 12-14 as part of the project.

For three days, Baku residents and guests of the city have a chance to enjoy Hungarian folk music.

The event is co-organized by the International Mugham Center, with the support of the Hungarian Embassy in Azerbaijan, Trend Life reported.

Hungarian Brass Band Cantores Esslesiae and Eurovision song contest participant Magyar Borini will delight the listeners with masterpieces of classical music. Moreover, famous cymbal performer Jsurkulya Josephw will surprise the audience with wonderful jazz music.

Tickets can be purchased at all ticket offices in the city, ASAN Centers, Ganjlik Mall and 28 Mall, as well as www.iticket.az.

