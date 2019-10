By Laman Ismayilova

National Art Museum will hold a seminar on October 24-25, concerning cultural heritage protection.

The project "Protection of cultural heritage from the possible consequences of military conflicts and other emergency situations" will be presented as part of the seminar, Azertag reported.

The main goal of the project is strategic planning, carrying out preventive measures in emergency situations to protect cultural wealth, instructing the appropriate target audience to ensure safe evacuation, etc.

Experts from UNESCO and the International Council of Museums (ICOM) will be invited to the two-day workshop.

The seminar will discuss the relevant work carried out in the country by various government organizations.

Within the framework of the project, an information book titled "Guidelines for the Evacuation of Heritage and Museum Property Endangered" will be presented in collaboration with the website of the International Centre for the Study of the Preservation and Restoration of Cultural Property (ICCROM) and UNESCO Foundation for the Protection of Egyptian Cultural Heritage.

The project is implemented on the basis of a grant allocated to the Azerbaijan National Museum of Art within the framework of the UNESCO program for 2018-2019.

The Azerbaijan National Art Museum is a treasure house that preserves national values and cultural heritage. The museum holds more than 17,000 artistic exhibits, which have a rich history.

Over 3,000 items in 60 rooms are on permanent display at the museum. Moreover, about 12,000 items are kept in storage.

The collection of National Art Museum covers a vast span of time. Archaeological vessels date from the 6-4 millennia B.C., which were discover on the territory of different regions of Azerbaijan, ceramics of the Middle Ages, bronze and copper wares of the 11th-19th cc., unique ancient carpets, jewelry are kept in the museum.

Approximately 9,000 scientific books and monographs, catalogues, albums and other professional literature are kept in the library of the museum.

Moreover, art lovers can enjoy the examples of decorative-applied arts of Western Europe. Seven of the rooms in the first building feature European art, and ten rooms feature Russian art.

Art works of Italian (Guercino, Leandro Bassano, Francesco Solimena, Lorenzo Bartolini), French (Jules Dupré, Gaspard Dughet, Pascal Dagnan-Bouveret, Jean-Joseph Benjamin-Constant), Dutch/Flemish (Frans Hals, Michiel Jansz van Mierevelt, Adriaen Brouwer, Adriaen van Ostade, Justus Sustermans, Pieter Claesz), German (Johann Heinrich Roos, Friedrich August von Kaulbach) and Polish (Jan Styka) painters are displayed in the museum.

Russian art is represented by paintings of Karl Briullov, Alexey Venetsianov, Vasily Vereshchagin, Isaac Levitan, Vladimir Makovsky, Valentin Serov, Vladimir Borovikovsky, Vasily Tropinin, Konstantin Korovin and Ivan Shishkin. There are also restored samples of Russian avant-garde.

The works of Azerbaijani artists Mir Mohsun Navvab, Bahruz Kangarli, Tair Salakhov, Azim Azimzade, Salam Salamzade, Vidadi Narimanbekov, Mikail Abdullayev, Togrul Narimanbekov and sculptor Omar Eldarov are also kept in the museum halls.

National Art Museum also holds book miniatures of 17th-19th centuries, lacquered miniatures (18th-19th centuries) and collection of sherbet spoons made from mulberry tree.

The first works were obtained from Saint-Petersburg, Moscow and private collections. The museum expositions were later exhibited in Canada (1966), Cuba (1967), Syria (1968), France (1969), former Czechoslovakia, Algeria (both 1970), Iraq (1971) etc.

In 2018, the museum opened to art lovers after major overhaul.

