By Laman Ismayilova

A collection of poems "You are like a fire" by Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva has been printed in Ankara.

The collection was published by the Eurasian Writers Association under the motto "Let’s popularize the Azerbaijani literature!".

The project was implemented under the guidance of Sona Aliyeva, the founder of Kaspi Education Company, doctor of philosophy for philology.

The collection of poems "You are like a fire" is among the distinguished publications of "The Azerbaijani Literature" presented to readers by influential Turkish BENGÜ broadcasting brand.

Published under the supervision of chairperson of the Eurasian Writers Union Yagub Omaroghlu, these publications present works by eminent writers and poets of the Turkic world.

To date, the book of poems "The world fades away like a dream..." by Leyla Aliyeva was printed in Azerbaijani, Farsi, Uzbek and English.

The book "If the stars lined up in the sky" that was published in Russian and Belarusian earned great admiration of a wide range of readers.

Moreover, the poems by the poetess called "Oh God, give me a strength", "Elegy", "You are not alone", "Love and hatred", "I was blind", "My poem", "Folks", "Don’t go away", "Baku" etc. were presented to readers not only within the above-mentioned books, but also in literary magazines and newspapers printed time and again in various countries.

The editor of the book "You are like a fire" printed in Ankara is head of the Turkish office of AZERTAC, doctor of political sciences Sabir Shahtakhty.

The poems were translated into the Anatolian Turkish by famous translator and writer Metin Yildirim.

"You are like a fire" is the book where most of Leyla Aliyeva’s poems are collected.

This collection of poems presented for the first time to the Turkish public, will draw the attentions of poetry lovers as well as composers and readers in the brotherly country.

