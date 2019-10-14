By Laman Ismayilova

An exhibition of photographer Alexander Karyagin was held at Art Tower Gallery on October 9-12.

The works presented at the exhibition are a bewitching kaleidoscope of landscapes from various corners of Azerbaijan. Breathtaking sunrises and sunsets, vast expanses, majestic mountains and blooming valleys captured by talented photographer aroused great interest among the viewers.

Notably, the exhibition is co-organized by Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve and NGO Arts Council Azerbaijan (NGO), Trend Life reported.

Famous cultural figures, fans of photography and professional photographers attended the exhibition.

The event was followed by the opening ceremony of the Photography School. The project aims to increase interest in this art form and train future professionals.

Arts Council Azerbaijan is an international independent art platform. The organization is the head of the International Arts Council Network operating in different countries around the world. It was created by Dadash Mammadov in 2006.

The main purpose of the organization is to promote the Azerbaijani culture and art. Many projects have been operating for many years under the auspices of the organization. Among them are Art Gazette, Production Studio, Azerbaijan Animation Museum named after Nazim Mammadov, Art School drawing school, Under Open Air plein air, Art Residence and Youth Network.

