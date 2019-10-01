By Laman Ismayilova

Famous artist Margarita Karimova-Sokolova has presented her art works in Germany.

A series of works "The Birth of Music" were showcased as part of the "Joy of Art" exposition, Trend Life reported.

"The Birth of Music" is 10 square canvases, of the same size 80/80 cm. The compositions are built in such a way that they can be exhibited in any position, including a rhombus, as well as arranged in different configurations and quantities, which gives them the advantage of a variety of displays. At the same time, each of them is independent. In the case of this exhibition, it is a two-row rectangle.

Speaking about the exhibition, Chairman of the European Forum of Intercultural Cooperation, musicologist Samira Patzer-Ismayilova stressed that the exhibition conveys the artist’s many-sided, emotional experience, similar to primary sounds and a colorful orchestral sound palette. And this makes a strong impression. The works are done in a non-figurative style.

The transition of color lines makes up a certain rhythm that corresponds to prominent composers Gustav Mahler, Wolfgang Mozart, Frédéric Chopin,Gara Garayev, Dmitriy Shostakovich and others. Music notes appear in compositions as a decorative element and visualize music.

Margarita Karimova-Sokolova was born in Baku. Her great-grandfather was a famous Russian artist Ivan Ivanovich Sokolov. She studied at the art and graphic faculty of the Kuban University and the Academy of Arts named after Repin (St. Petersburg). The artist taught at the Art Studio in Baku.

She is a Member of Azerbaijan Union of Artists and the USSR (since 1969). She is also a member of UNESCO International Federation of Artists, member of the International Art Fund of the Russian Academy of Arts, Vice-President of the International Foundation for Aesthetic Development, member of the International Association of Artists.

Since 1965, Margarita has participated in exhibitions of Soviet and Azerbaijani artists in various cities of the USSR, Algeria, Germany, U.S., France, Cuba, Austria, Poland, and Bulgaria.

In 1994-1995, she lived and worked in the U.S. (Philadelphia, New York, Chicago). Since 1995, she has been living in the city of Cologne (Germany). Her exhibitions are held with great success in many countries.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz