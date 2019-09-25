By Laman Ismayilova

The 8th International Exhibition "From Waste to Art" will open its doors to art lovers at Gala Historical and Ethnographic Reserve in Baku on September 30.

The project is being implemented upon the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation as part of the Nasimi Festival of Poetry, Art and Spirituality, Trend reported.

Art works of 21 painter-sculptors from 14 countries will be showcased at the exhibition organized by Tamiz Shahar OJSC with the support of the IDEA Public Association, the Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve Department and Q Gallery.

The exhibition will bring together talents from Azerbaijan, China, Finland, India, Croatia, Jordan, Iran, Montenegro, Uzbekistan, Russia, Turkey, Northern Macedonia, Ukraine and Japan.

The traditionally held exhibition is dedicated to the work of the great Azerbaijani poet and thinker Imadaddin Nasimi, whose 650th anniversary is celebrated this year.

The poet created myriads of works in Azerbaijani, Persian and Arabic. He wrote around 300 poems, including ghazals, gasidas ("lyrics"), and rubais (quatrains). Nasimi’s Turkic Divan is considered his most important work, which contains 250-300 ghazals and more than 150 rubais.

Since 2015, the Museum "From Waste to Art" has been also operating in the Gala settlement.

The project demonstrates the possibility of creating works of art from waste and aims to convey to people the importance of keeping the environment clean, and abandoning the habit of thoughtlessly throwing objects that are deemed unnecessary into garbage bins.

Presently, the artists are creating artworks in the Qala settlement. The exhibition "From Waste to Art" has been organized since 2010.

