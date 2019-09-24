By Laman Ismayilova

The 11th Uzeyir Hajibeyli International Music Festival is underway in Baku.The programme of the festival's second week has been revealed.

World-famous musicians from Russia, China, Turkey, the U.S., Italy, Uzbekistan, Belarus, Bulgaria, Ukraine and Georgia are taking part in the music festival.

According to the decree of the President Ilham Aliyev "On the celebration of the 100th anniversary of Soltan Hajibeyov," a concert in honor of the anniversary of the People's Artist of the USSR Soltan Hajibeyov will take place at the Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Hall on September 26.

Famous conductor People’s Artist Fakhraddin Karimov, artistic director of the Capella is People's Artist Gulbaji Imanova and the soloist of the evening Ulviya Hajibeyova (piano) will present an unforgettable evening of great music.

“The Queen of Czardas", an operetta in 3 acts by Hungarian composer Emmerich Kálmán, will be presented to the audience at the Azerbaijan Theater of Musical Comedy on September 27. The operetta is widely beloved across Europe.

On the same day, "Mehseti" opera by composer Pike Akhundova will be premiered at the State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater. The main role in the opera will be played by Honored Artist Inara Babayeva.

The Chukurov State Symphony Orchestra will perform at the State Philharmonic Hall under the direction of the famous conductor, People's Artist Yalchin Adigezalov. The soloist will be Murat Salim Tokach (tanbur).

The concert program will include works by A. Melikov, F. Amirov, Niyazi as well as Turkish works for saz, which will be performed by a symphony orchestra.

Khazar University Symphonic Orchestra will delight music lovers at Khazar University under the direction of young conductor Orkhan Gashimov.

Laureates of international competitions Elnar Mammadov (vocals), Zulfiya Sadigova (piano), Ilham Nazarov (vocals), Mahir Tagizade (vocals), Jail Seidov (violin), Taleh Yahyaev (vocals) will be soloists.

The concert program will include works by W. Mozart, L. Delibes, R. Hajiyev, T. Guliyev and others.

“Giselle“ ballet will be presented to the audience at the State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater on September 28

The ballet in two acts was composed by Adolphe Adam jointly with Henri Vernoy de Saint-Georges and Jean Coralli.

"Giselle" ballet is about a peasant girl named Giselle, who dies of a broken heart after discovering her lover is betrothed to another. The Wilis, a group of supernatural women who dance men to death, summon Giselle from her grave. They target her lover for death, but Giselle's great love frees him from their grasp. The ballet became hugely popular and was staged in Europe and the U.S.

The main parties this evening will be performed by Honored Artist Nigar Ibragimova and laureate of international ballet competitions Stanislav Olshansky (Ukraine).

"Leiyi and Majnun" opera will thrill the audience at the State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater on September 29.

The first opera in the Islamic world, written by Uzeyir Hajibeyli in 1907 based on the tragedy of the 16th century poet Fizuli "Leyli and Majnun", is still popular among opera lovers.

Traditionally, the opera can be seen on the days of the Festival. On this day, the main parties will be performed by the People's Artist of Azerbaijan Mansum Ibragimov and Honored Artist Arzu Aliyeva.

Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra will perform at the festival`s closing ceremony on September 30. The orchestra will be conducted by Mustafa Mehmandarov.

At a concert titled "Timbre. Universe. Opera ...", laureates of international competitions Elnara Mammadova (Azerbaijan-Russia), Mahir Tagizade, Ilham Nazarov (Azerbaijan), Regina Rustamova (Russia),Jabrail Idrisov, Umid Israilov (Uzbekistan), Georgi Chelidze (Georgia) will surprise the audience with their performances.

As part of the concert program, arias from the operas "The Cloth Peddler", "La Traviata", "Don Carlos", "Aida", "Rigoletto", "Bohemia", "Tosca", " The Marriage of Figaro","Don Giovanni" will be presented to the spectators.

The festival is co-organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Culture.

The 11th Uzeyir Hajibeyli International Music Festival will last until September 30.

