The Azerbaijan State Song and Dance Ensemble has successfully performed at Magic of Dance International Festival held in Uzbekistan recently.

The viewers were stunned by performance of national dancers. The dance ensemble won the Grand Prix at the festival.

The festival was attended by teams from twenty countries and various regions of Uzbekistan.

Among the guests were representatives of the ministries, public and art figures, mass media, local residents and foreign guests.

The Azerbaijani delegation was led by Honored Worker of Culture Elchin Abbasov.

Within three days, the festival participants enjoyed spectacular concerts and theatrical performances, handicrafts and fine arts fair, scientific and practical conference, delicious Khorezm cuisine, master classes and much more. The festival ended with gala concert and an award ceremony.

Magic of Dance International Festival held in Uzbekistan was jointly organized by the State Committee for Tourism Development of Uzbekistan, Khokimiyat of the Khorezm region and the Ministry of Culture of Uzbekistan.

The Azerbaijan State Song and Dance Ensemble was created by great national composer Uzeyir Hajibeyli in 1938. Prominent dance masters such as Amina Dilbazi, Tutu Hamidova, Boyukagha Mammadov, Roza Jalilova, Aliya Ramazanova, Afag Malikova, Kamil Dadashov, Alikram Aslanov, Nadir Mammadov and others were trained by the choreographic group of the ensemble.

The ensemble's repertoire consists of songs, dances, and choir compositions drawn from the music of Azerbaijan and other nations of the world. The Azerbaijan State Orchestra of Folk Instruments has been functioned under the ensemble since January 2000.

