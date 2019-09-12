By Laman Ismayilova

"Memories of the Future", a film by Azerbaijani director Javid Imamverdiyev, will compete in the 4th edition of the Eurasia DOC CIS Countries Documentary Film Festival.

The film is dedicated to the 85th anniversary of the well-known Azerbaijan film director Rasim Ojagov. The film was created in an unusual way and tells how the fate of the heroes of Ojagov’s movies could have developed in the future.

Rasim Ojagov was a prominent figure in the Soviet cinema. He was the only Azerbaijani director to be awarded the USSR State Prize for his film "Interrogation". Ojagov also received the State Prize of the Azerbaijan SSR for the film "Birthday".

He shot about 11 multireel films, including "Her great heart", "Why are you silent?", "In one southern city", " The first day of life", "Behind the closed door", "Temple of air" and other works.

The Eurasia DOC CIS Countries Documentary Film Festival will be held from September 30 to October 4 in Minsk (Belarus) and Smolensk (Russia).

The jury of the festival is made up of famous journalists, documentary filmmakers and experts. The chairman of the jury is Vitaly Tretyakov, the dean of the Higher School of Television of Moscow State University.

The festival will be organized by the Format A-3 International Media Club and Third Rome Studio. The event is supported by the Interstate Fund for Humanitarian Cooperation of the CIS Member States.

In 2017, Javid Imamverdiyev’s film "A hero buried in a foreign land" became the laureate of the Eurasia DOC festival. In addition, his film "Peace to your home" was screened out of competition.

