By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater invites everyone to enjoy Giacomo Puccini's masterpiece, "La Boheme" opera, on September 21.

The role of Mimi will be performed by Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Afag Abbasova. The opera singer has a beautiful voice that many consider to be one of the best ever in the world of opera. She is known for her wonderful range and effortless sound.

People's Artist of Uzbekistan Ramiz Usmanov, who is the leading soloist of the Alisher Navoi Academic Bolshoi Theater and winner of Grands Prix and first prizes of International vocal competitions, will play the role of Rudolfo, while Honored Artist Vladimir Gromov, the leading soloist of the Bolshoi Opera and Ballet Theater of Belarus, will play the role of Marseille.

The opera will also bring together People's Artists of Azerbaijan Ali Asgarov (Alcindor) and Akram Poladov (Colin), Honored Artists Inara Babayeva (Musetta), Tural Aghasiyev (Shonar) and Aliakhmad Ibrahimov (Parpignoll).

The orchestra will be conducted by the famous Italian conductor Lorenzo Tazzieri. He successfully performed in the best opera houses and concert halls in Europe, Japan, China, and other countries.

The opera will be staged within the 11th Uzeyir Hajibeyli International Music Festival.

“La Boheme” was composed by Giacomo Puccini to an Italian libretto by Luigi Illica and Giuseppe Giacosa, based on “Scenes de la vie de boheme” by Henri Murger.

The world premiere of the opera was held in Turin in February 1896. Since then, “La Boheme” has become part of the standard Italian opera repertoire and it is one of the most frequently performed operas worldwide.

