Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theater will present "Inhabitants of Hell" play on September 22.

"Inhabitants of Hell" is considered one of the most successful performances in the repertoire of the Academic National Drama Theater. The work is based on the same play by People's artist Elchin Efendiyev.

The play narrates about national disasters and tragic events, in the form of repressions engulfing the whole country in 1937. Mass persecution and moral pressure against people put a husband and wife face to face, and under the yoke of great fear they turn them into a traitor.

Azer Pasha Neymatov is the author, producer and artist of the play, Anar Sadigov is director, Dilbar Ismayilova is assistant director, and Kamil Ismayilov is music designer.

People's artists Maleyka Asadova, Nuraddin Mehdikhanli, Honored artists Elshan Rustamov, Mirza Aghabayli, actors Vusal Mustafayev, Elchin Efendi, Leman Imanova, Rustam Rustamov, Rada Nasibova, Ramin Shikhaliyev and Khadija Novruzlu will perform in the play.

Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theater operates since 1873. "Vizier of Lankaran khanate" was the first play staged here.

The troup of the theater frequently tours Moscow, Saint Petersburg, Kazan, Tbilisi, Tashkent, Ashgabat, Turkey, Germany, and Cyprus.

