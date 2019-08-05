By Laman Ismayilova

Model from Azerbaijan Elvin Ismayil and renowned Norwegian blogger Janetta Alice have taken part in the photo project "Discovering the Land of Origin".

The project embodies the love and friendship of the peoples of Azerbaijan and Norway. It was prepared by order of the State Committee on Work with the Diaspora of Azerbaijan, at the initiative of the Norwegian Can company with the support of Caspian Media Holding, Trend Life reported.

Project Manager is Norwegian fashion designer, Chairman of the Can company Shervin Najafpur.

Photos for the project were captured by the Norwegian photographer Edmond Young.

During the shooting of the project, clothes from the collection of the head of the Azerbaijani National Costume Center and Fashion House, Ph.D. in Art History Gulnara Khalilova were used.

Her works are also very popular among Turkish public figures, representatives of culture and art such as Ajda Pekkan, Emrah Erdogan, Beyazit Ozturk, Soner Sarikabadayi, and others. She also designed costume for Azerbaijan's 2013 Eurovision representative Farid Mammadov and created hand panel with the official mascots of the EuroGames.

The shootings took place in Baku, Shamakhi, Gobustan State Historical and Artistic Reserve, Ateshgah State Historical and Architectural Reserve and Yanardag State Historical Cultural and Natural Reserve.

