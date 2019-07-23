By Laman Ismayilova

The final of Miss & Mister Grand Azerbaijan 2019 has been held at Elektra Events Hall in Baku.

Nine handsome men and beautiful women who passed the qualifying rounds participated in the event.

The guests enjoyed the entertainment program and after party with the participation of DJ CHINA. They also took part in determining the winners along with the jury, which was led by the head of the Center of National Costumes Gulnara Khalilova.

The final was hosted by Eljan Rahim. The main choreographer of the evening was Narmina Ramazanova.

The finalists were evaluated not only for their appearance and defile, but also for their answers in an interesting quiz, Trend Life reported.

At the end, Rovshana Suleymanova and Maarif Karimli were named Miss & Mister Grand Azerbaijan 2019.

Jala Hasanova was chosen the 1st runner up Miss Grand Azerbaijan 2019, Zeynalabdin Hudiyev - 1st runner up Mister Grand Azerbaijan 2019, Shalala Abdullayeva - 2nd runner up Miss Grand Azerbaijan 2019, and Arslan Niyazi - 2nd runner up Mister Grand Azerbaijan 2019.

Prizes were also awarded in the nominations 3rd runner up, Miss / Mister Grand Photomodel 2019, Miss / Mister Grand Catwalk 2019, Miss / Mister Grand Physic 2019, Miss Grand Sharm 2019 and Mister Grand Style 2019.

The winners of the competition will represent the country at Miss & Mister Grand International 2020 in Paris.

Media partners of the event were Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az.

